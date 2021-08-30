SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 23,427 shares.The stock last traded at $163.94 and had previously closed at $163.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

