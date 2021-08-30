SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lessened by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.12. 292,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

