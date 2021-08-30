Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.37 on Monday. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $402.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $45,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,030 shares of company stock worth $263,565. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.