Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,365 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

