Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.64 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

