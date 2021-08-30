Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

