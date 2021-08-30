Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 550.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84.

