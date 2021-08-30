Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,231.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

