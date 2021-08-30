Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,733 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.94 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.