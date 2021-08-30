Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

