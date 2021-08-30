Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

