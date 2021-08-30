Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. 303,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $155.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.