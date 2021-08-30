Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

