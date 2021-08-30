Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 29th total of 383,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $16,045,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $3,642,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $2,078,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPOD opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

