Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $375.00 at FBN Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by FBN Securities from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.79. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.