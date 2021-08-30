SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. SmartFinancial accounts for about 1.1% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 38,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,880. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $377.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

