Smart Money Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Sanara MedTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 179.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SMTI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 5,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,642. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.