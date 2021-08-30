SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.56. 25,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

