SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.