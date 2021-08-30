Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.97 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

