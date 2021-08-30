Simmons Bank Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $321.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

