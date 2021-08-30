Simmons Bank Sells 420 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $19,814,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

