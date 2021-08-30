Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $203.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

