Simmons Bank Has $366,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

