SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 342,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

