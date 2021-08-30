SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $23.85 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

