Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Expands By 54.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 13,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

