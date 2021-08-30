Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declines By 48.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.54. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $67.53.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.
