Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declines By 48.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.54. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

