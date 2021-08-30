Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Declines By 46.9%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

