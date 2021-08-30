Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Grows By 33.3%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TMRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $60.88.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

