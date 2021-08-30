Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Increases By 109.4%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the July 29th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
