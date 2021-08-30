Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Grows By 61.4%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the July 29th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PERS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 855,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,278. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 376.23%. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

