Short Interest in Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Drops By 53.3%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VOPKY stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Royal Vopak has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68.

VOPKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

