Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 33.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 19,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

