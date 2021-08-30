Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Decreases By 28.6%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PXGYF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Monday. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

