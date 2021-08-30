Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Rises By 114.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 29th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.