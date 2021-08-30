Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Rises By 114.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 29th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $5.21.
About Pantheon Resources
