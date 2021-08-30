Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Expands By 38.6%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ODC opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

