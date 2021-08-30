Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declines By 37.8%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 1,646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

