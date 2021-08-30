Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rises By 100.0%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

