Short Interest in NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Declines By 44.5%

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,003,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NextMart stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 329,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,337. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. NextMart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

