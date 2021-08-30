Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Declines By 27.1%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 1,348,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.3 days.
Shares of MZDAF opened at $8.25 on Monday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.