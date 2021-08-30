Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Declines By 27.1%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 1,348,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.3 days.

Shares of MZDAF opened at $8.25 on Monday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.