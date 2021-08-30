Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 32.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Macquarie Group stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $83.85 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

