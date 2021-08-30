Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declines By 41.3%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth about $907,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,971. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

