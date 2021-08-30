Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Drops By 57.3%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the July 29th total of 984,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $27,167,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 402,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.37. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

