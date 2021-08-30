Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 62.8%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,891. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02.

