Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Declines By 52.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.
Geberit stock traded down $37.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $814.18. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $558.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.90.
Geberit Company Profile
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.