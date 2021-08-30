Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Declines By 52.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Geberit stock traded down $37.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $814.18. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $558.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.90.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.