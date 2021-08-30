Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 43.8%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 29th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. 8,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,168. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period.

