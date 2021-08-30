Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Grows By 34.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth about $417,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

