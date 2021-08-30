Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 50.0%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Evertz Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

