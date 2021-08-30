Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Decreases By 28.1%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

